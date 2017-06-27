Tuesday , 27 June 2017
FCMB

It’s wrong for a woman to claim equality with a man in marriage — says actress Lilian Larkai

OGA June 27, 2017

Ghanaian actress, Lilian Larkai , in her interview with Vanguardngr correspondent was asked what she thinks about   equality in marriage, however the lady stated emphatically that the men should be the head in the marriage.

Here’s what she said;

“It’s not possible. A woman cannot claim equality with a man in a marriage. For a woman to be happy in her relationship or marriage she must first admit that a man and a woman aren’t equal”.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Why People Call Actress Amanda Ebeye Prostitute

In this interview, Ebeye denies the rumour that she had the child for a certain …

3 comments

  1. Makanjuola Timothy
    June 27, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    This is an avenue to know more about what is happening in town!!!

    Reply
  2. BJ Bonji
    June 27, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    YOU ARE ON POINT GIRL
    Many women ruin their marriage when they refuse to defer to their husbands
    MOBOLAJI

    Reply
  3. BJ Bonji
    June 27, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Many women ruin their marriage when they want to “call the shots” at home
    They arrogantly and stubbornly refuse to defer to their husbands
    And then wonder why their marriage crashed
    MOBOLAJI

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946