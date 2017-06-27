It’s wrong for a woman to claim equality with a man in marriage — says actress Lilian Larkai

Ghanaian actress, Lilian Larkai , in her interview with Vanguardngr correspondent was asked what she thinks about equality in marriage, however the lady stated emphatically that the men should be the head in the marriage.
Here’s what she said;
“It’s not possible. A woman cannot claim equality with a man in a marriage. For a woman to be happy in her relationship or marriage she must first admit that a man and a woman aren’t equal”.
YOU ARE ON POINT GIRL
Many women ruin their marriage when they refuse to defer to their husbands
MOBOLAJI
Many women ruin their marriage when they want to “call the shots” at home
They arrogantly and stubbornly refuse to defer to their husbands
And then wonder why their marriage crashed
