Wyclef Jean Titles His Song “Fela Kuti” | See What Inspired Him

The Greatest Success in Life is to be remembered even after you are gone. Nigerian Music Legend, Fela Kuti has had a lot of Tributes to his name since his passing.

He Revolutionized music by giving the people a voice through melodious sound in his time, this touched and still continues to touch the hearts of many today -as it did Wyclef.

Wyclef Jean, an award winning American singer has disclosed that the forth of his song his new upcoming album [Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee] is tiltled “Fela Kuti”.

You might wonder what a Nigerian Music Legend has in common with Wyclef, well thats away from the fact that both are into music of course. -Well, Wyclef put some similarities together, he said;

‘Fela Kuti studied jazz in England. Wyclef studied jazz at Vailsburg High School. Fela Kuti then went back to his country and tried to help his country by running for president. Wyclef, you know, did the same thing.’

‘Fela Kuti’ was produced by Supah Mario, with Wyclef deciding to work with the producer after hearing his work on Young Thug‘s song, ‘Wyclef Jean.’

‘This is what happens when you put two generations together that inspire each other,’

The artist revealed his reason for naming the song “Fela Kuti”. He stated;

‘I decided to name it Fela Kuti because for me, I feel like we be thinking of [Bob] Marley, we give a lot of people from our past props, so when the kids hear Fela Kuti, I really want them to Google it.’

He added, ‘For me, the same way kids can have songs called ‘Wyclef Jean’ who are influenced by me, I want kids to know who Fela is and what he means.’

Source: Naijaloaded

