Monday , 26 June 2017
FCMB

“You’re fine abeg” – Don Jazzy drools over Linda Ikeji’s photo

OGA June 26, 2017

Mavin’s Boss, Don Jazzy, who has always got us all thinking something might between him and celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, and even went ahead to pull a stunt after Adesua Etomi and Banky W’s engagement announcement went viral, is at again. Don Jazzy, who reposted a beautiful photo of Linda taken by TY Bello, captioned it, ‘When you’re fine you’re fine abeg’.    Don JazzyWell, make we no put mouth, but don’t you think they’ll make a perfect couple?

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Nigerian Rapper To Two Years in Prison for Stealing

Sauce Kid, a talented Nigerian entertainer who relocated abroad will be spending sometime behind bars …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946