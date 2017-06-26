“You’re fine abeg” – Don Jazzy drools over Linda Ikeji’s photo

Mavin’s Boss, Don Jazzy, who has always got us all thinking something might between him and celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, and even went ahead to pull a stunt after Adesua Etomi and Banky W’s engagement announcement went viral, is at again. Don Jazzy, who reposted a beautiful photo of Linda taken by TY Bello, captioned it, ‘When you’re fine you’re fine abeg’. Well, make we no put mouth, but don’t you think they’ll make a perfect couple?
Ad ==> My Husband Used This to Increase His Manhood size Permanently and Last 25minutes. Click Here!
Ad ==> DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 15Days For Life, Click Here!!!