‘Buhari Might Be Dead’- Fayose Speaks On Why First Lady Hurried Back To UK

The Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has maintained that he president is incapacitated and is surving on life support.

The state governor while speaking on the First Lady’s trip to UK noted that Aisha Buhari who was allegedly denied access to the president during her first trip to UK has made the journey just to confirm his claims.

Ayodele Fayose noted that the hurried trip made by the First Lady was a clear cut confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health had deteriorated.

He said: “It is six days since I addressed the press and today, I still insist that the President is indeed on life-support.”