We Can’t Stop Collecting Bribe- Police Explode

Inspector General of Police's campaign for the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force, (NPF) may just be a mirage when one considers what some officers serving in Anambra State declared recently.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the police officers declared that nobody will stop police from mounting road blocks and obtaining bribe popularly called “Roja” because of the nature of the State.

Some unrepentant officers justified their decision based on the fact that the residents in state were purportedly dubious and criminal minded people who can do anything to any officer who wanted to enforce law and order.

They also claimed that when any officer made arrest or wanted to enforce the law, there will be directives from above to allow the suspects to go despite the weight of the crime.

“So it is better to collect than to stay there doing nothing as an officer” one of the officers said.

A reporter’s visit to the state revealed that virtually in every corner of the state roadblocks were mounted and the officers were there dutifully collecting their “Roja” from motorists.

A correspondent findings revealed that the bribe arrangement was categorized in three ways with different price tags.

It was tagged that officers from divisions obtain between N50 to N100, Area Command Officers obtain between N100 and N200 while the Zone 9 officers collect N200 and above.

“Once you are plying any road, you will meet those officers at the check points, and the only thing you need to check was where they came from and give them their money and drive away” a motorist said.

The online news platform reports that the officers claimed that if the police really want to enforce law and order in the state, a good number of the residents were supposed to be in various prisons for various offences. But there were no encouragement and facilities where those criminal elements will be kept.

A reporter’s visit to the state revealed that there were so many road blocks mounted by the police across the state.

It is common in areas linking major towns like Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi, Ekwulobia, Oko, Uga, Umunze, Abagana, Aromo Junction, Agulu, Obosi, Uke, Awkuzu, etc.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relation Officer Anambra State over the matter proved abortive as his phones were switched off.

However, police sources said the issue was normal in the state and any Commissioner of Police who wanted to stop the practice will be frustrated by the officers.

