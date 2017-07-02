Finally!!! Arewa Consultative Forum speaks on restructuring the country

The Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Anthony Sani, has said the northern group cannot throw its weight behind the call for restructuring it does not understand the vision behind it and what it stands to achieve.
He also claimed that if restructuring was in the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would have shown genuine interest in the agitation for it.
“I doubt it because the vice president once raised issues about what is meant by the term ‘restructuring’, considering the fact that some people talk of ‘true federalism’; some talk of ‘fiscal federalism’. Others talk of ‘resource control’ and still others talk about ‘resource ownership’. ACF is not for restructuring. ACF cannot be for a restructuring whose definition is not clear,” Sani told SUNDAY PUNCH.
Speaking further, he said, “ACF has not given restructuring any serious thought, not for lack of ideas but because we do believe the problems of this country are not due to structure or form of government but due more to collapse of national ideals and core values of humanity which have affected the way we do things substantially. By that, I mean our shared values of justice, liberty, common decency and prosperity for all.”
The ACF secretary noted that the country had had a “confederation with a weak centre which the first military coup supplanted with the unitary system before the current federalism that is a compromised between the two extremes.”
“What we now have is a federalism which has 36 states. Yet, some people say it is not working because the states are not viable. But how come Lagos State is viable under the current federalism?” Sani said.
Source: ( Punch Newspaper )
YORUBA NATION STAND SOLID FOR UNITED CORPORATE EXISTENCE OF NIGERIA
Appreciative of the fact that notable Yoruba people since the corporate existence of Nigeria had lovingly devoid of hate, rancor and acrimonies left their doors, homes, trades and culture wide open to welcome in all other peoples, ethnic groups and tribes from all over Nigeria and which in effect led our notable political leaders to work tirelessly and assiduously to see and ensure that the British Colonial masters granted Nigeria independence in 1960 in Lagos our soil of pride and honour must rightly suggest to any body that since we are no bastards that there is no way we will stand aloof feeling unconcerned and open our eyes to see destroyed what our fathers and mothers worked for.
This informed the fact that at this particular time our own beloved son, erudite scholar, learned counsel Professor Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo GCON is seen solidly standing firm, truthfully and trustfully behind the mandate handed over to him by his ailing boss President Muhammadu Buhari there is no way we Yoruba Nation will want the roof pulled down on our heads by just anybody without just cause.
Thinking aloud and clear it can be said that since Nigeria now has more than enough painful and sorrowful problems confronting her, in dire need of solutions, there is no way the Yoruba Nation will allow our lands, wealth, resources and people to be led and or get involved into triviality of separatists agitations that may cause another useless round of wars and self annihilations.
Yoruba Nation will not in anyway support any agitations against any of the good peoples of Nigeria in particular against the highly industrious, colourful and harmless Igbos but will rather call for better understanding among us all good peoples of Nigeria on those dark and cloudy areas of our differences.
In addition this availing my humble self of this opportunity to mourn the loss of that great and illustrious son of Nigeria and Africa the enigmatic diplomat, lover of mankind Alhaji Maitama Sule who graciously passed away yesterday to the great world beyond. This is praying the Almighty Allah to grant his soul a peaceful rest in Aljhanat.
Dr. Olapade Agoro (Aladura Patriarch) Owa’Tapa of Itapa of Itapa land, National Chairman/ former Presidential Candidate, National Action Council (NAC)