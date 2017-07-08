Nigerian U.S Based artiste, Speed Darlington is pissed and it seems ‘Igbo bitches’ in America are really upsetting the ‘superstar’ rapper who once got a shout out from P.Diddy.
In his rant on Instagram, Speed Darlington slammed Igbo women probably for not making him as happy as Calabar women.
In his own words;
“f**k Igbo bitches in America. May Donald Trump deport all of you. I enter Calabar find happiness.”
He concluded his rant with;
“May depression visit every girl that has ever say no to me. Sudden death is your destination. Amen!”
Here’s the video;
