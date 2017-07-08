Sunday , 9 July 2017
“f**k Igbo bitches in America” -Speed Darlington rants on Instagram

OGA July 8, 2017

Nigerian U.S Based artiste, Speed Darlington is pissed and it seems ‘Igbo bitches’ in America are really upsetting the ‘superstar’ rapper who once got a shout out from P.Diddy.

In his rant on Instagram, Speed Darlington slammed Igbo women probably for not making him as happy as Calabar women.

In his own words;

“f**k Igbo bitches in America. May Donald Trump deport all of you. I enter Calabar find happiness.”

He concluded his rant with;

“May depression visit every girl that has ever say no to me. Sudden death is your destination. Amen!”

Here’s the video;

One comment

  1. BJ Bonji
    July 9, 2017 at 3:31 am

    “TRY OUT” a few more ……and you will change your mind
    BOLAJI

    Reply

