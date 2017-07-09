Find out how Goodluck Jonathan was treated when he visited Kano State

Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, was welcomed and cheered when he visited Kano state recently. He has continued to receive special treatment and goodwill from Nigerians despite leaving the office two years ago. Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, was welcomed and cheered when he visited Kano state recently. He has continued to receive special treatment and goodwill from Nigerians despite leaving the office two years ago.

GEJ paid a recent visit to Kano state on July 8, where he had gone to pay his condolences to the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the death of Ambassador Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule.

The people of the state gave him a rousing welcome, with the large crowd flaunting customised banners, chanting his name and even receiving him straight from the private jet he came in.

