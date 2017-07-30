Hushpuppi Finally Opens Up On His Source Of Wealth

Hushpuppi claims that he’s a beggar by profession, This, according to him, is to assure Nigerians who have been demanding to know what he does for a living and the source of his wealth.
Source: Linda Ikeji
Hushpuppi claims that he’s a beggar by profession, This, according to him, is to assure Nigerians who have been demanding to know what he does for a living and the source of his wealth.
Source: Linda Ikeji
Tags @hushpuppi
Nicki Minaj looked like a princess out of a Disney movie as she stepped out …
please Nigeria live this man alone, he work for his money and we only talk to people that hustle because we never want good for people that work for money. but you people we never talk about the government that eat all our money without doing anything. I regret be a Nigeria because this people as turn many people to what people don’t want to be. please do your own work stop talking to this man. enemies of progress
i love post hush puppi
I love hushpopi ,
Ray hushpuppi, gucci man no rival…… i fall 4 ur gucci swag oooo….. closely 2 b lyk u soon d gucci man