IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu reveals 9 states that will be part of Biafra

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, explained why it is too late for him to support Nigeria’s unity.

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has listed 9 Nigerian states that will form the Republic of Biafra if referendum is granted to him.

Kanu, who made this statement during an interview on Channels TV, claimed that it is too late for him to stop the agitation for Biafra.

The states mentioned by Kanu are:

1) Rivers state

2) Bayelsa state

3) Delta state

4) Anambra state

5) Imo state

6) Enugu state

7) Ebonyi state

8) Cross Rivers state

9) Akwa Ibom state

After listing the states, Kanu said:

“Basically South East and South South without Edo state. This also includes Igede Idoma.”

Kanu however said he is not agitating for a violent breakup and when he says ‘Biafra or death’, he does not mean war merely talking about his dedication to the course as long as he is alive.

He said:

“Truth is a far more potent and deadlier weapon than bullets. No war. When I say Biafra or death, I mean I will keep pushing, either I am Alive or I die in the process. I wouldn’t stop.

“Had sovereign National conference been convened by the powers that be, where every ethnic Nationality comes together to say what type of country do we want? Sit down, discuss and agree. I can begin to perhaps submit to the opposition.

“It is way too late. They have killed so many people. They have ruined too many lives. They have wasted too many souls. How do we bring those people back.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: