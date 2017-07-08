JAY-Z Says – ‘I Got Bloodlines From Benin, That Explains The Witchcraft’

JAY-Z via his collabo with Blue Ivy, his daughter, revealed he has bloodlines from Benin and the explains the “Voodoo”.
Voodoo is a black religious cult practiced in the Caribbean and the southern US, combining elements of Roman Catholic ritual with traditional African magical and religious rites, and characterized by sorcery and spirit possession, Vivian Gist found out through research.
Benin is the capital of Edo state in Nigeria ‘reportedly’ known for Witchcraft.
Read the Lyrics below:[Intro: Blue Ivy] Everything everything this my only single thing
Everything I hear is my answer
And if you think I say, then ?
I never hear that, I be in the posse
Never seen a ceiling in my whole life
Everything I seen, everything is rotten
Never sit in silence ? Carter
Innocent we seek them
I and say we see them
?
Boom shakalaka
Boom shakalaka
Boom shakalaka
Boom shakalaka
Everything in shaka
Everything in faka
Everything in shaka
Everything in faka
Got poison in my pen, thank god for Lulu
And thank the heavens for BB, her Creole roots run deeply
I’m crazy, you ever leave me I might have to put an egregious
Spell for us to stay together
Facelessness
Maison Margiela embracing [Hook: Jay Z] Cause we family
We we we family [Verse 2: Jay Z] Cause more than ever we gon’ have to stick together, feel me?
More than ever my niggas gon’ have to stick together, feel me?
Already ahead of your end, in the foreign bumping Fela, feel me?
Was out in Havana when that had that banned forever, feel me?
bleeping bagos, I’m a narco
Colombian ties, shout out to Dapo
OG Juan also [Hook: Jay Z] Cause we family
We we we family [Verse 3: Jay Z] Feel me?
All the fellas from the favelas round me, feel me?
Lagos, all the bodies around me, feel me?
Bismi Allah, all the gods around me
Mexicanos ain’t building bleeping walls around me [Hook: Jay Z] Cause we family
We we we family [Verse 4: Jay Z] I feel like Ali
Viet Cong never done poo to me, feel me?
More worried about Trump than anyone overseas, feel me?
I’m out in the art clubs in London sipping tea, feel me?
I’m out in Michelangelos in FTs [Hook: Jay Z] Cause we family
We we we family, feel me?
Source: Vivian Gist
Benin(Edo) is the mother’s birth.
