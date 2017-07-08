JAY-Z Says – ‘I Got Bloodlines From Benin, That Explains The Witchcraft’

JAY-Z via his collabo with Blue Ivy, his daughter, revealed he has bloodlines from Benin and the explains the “Voodoo”.

Voodoo is a black religious cult practiced in the Caribbean and the southern US, combining elements of Roman Catholic ritual with traditional African magical and religious rites, and characterized by sorcery and spirit possession, Vivian Gist found out through research.

Benin is the capital of Edo state in Nigeria ‘reportedly’ known for Witchcraft.

Read the Lyrics below:

[Intro: Blue Ivy] Everything everything this my only single thingEverything I hear is my answerAnd if you think I say, then ?I never hear that, I be in the posseNever seen a ceiling in my whole lifeEverything I seen, everything is rottenNever sit in silence ? CarterInnocent we seek themI and say we see them

Boom shakalaka

Boom shakalaka

Boom shakalaka

Boom shakalaka

Everything in shaka

Everything in faka

Everything in shaka

Everything in faka

[Verse 1: Jay Z] I got bloodlines in Benin, that explains the voodooGot poison in my pen, thank god for LuluAnd thank the heavens for BB, her Creole roots run deeplyI’m crazy, you ever leave me I might have to put an egregiousSpell for us to stay togetherFacelessnessMaison Margiela embracing [Hook: Jay Z] Cause we familyWe we we family [Verse 2: Jay Z] Cause more than ever we gon’ have to stick together, feel me?More than ever my niggas gon’ have to stick together, feel me?Already ahead of your end, in the foreign bumping Fela, feel me?Was out in Havana when that had that banned forever, feel me?bleeping bagos, I’m a narcoColombian ties, shout out to DapoOG Juan also [Hook: Jay Z] Cause we familyWe we we family [Verse 3: Jay Z] Feel me?All the fellas from the favelas round me, feel me?Lagos, all the bodies around me, feel me?Bismi Allah, all the gods around meMexicanos ain’t building bleeping walls around me [Hook: Jay Z] Cause we familyWe we we family [Verse 4: Jay Z] I feel like AliViet Cong never done poo to me, feel me?More worried about Trump than anyone overseas, feel me?I’m out in the art clubs in London sipping tea, feel me?I’m out in Michelangelos in FTs [Hook: Jay Z] Cause we familyWe we we family, feel me?

Source: Vivian Gist

