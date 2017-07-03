Legendary Footballer, Nwakwo Kanu Celebrates 13th Wedding Anniversary With Wife, Amara

40-year-old retired Nigerian footballer, Nwankwo Kanu and his wife Amara are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary.

Amara Nwankwo got married in 2004 to the football star Kanu Nwankwo at the age of 18-years old and has ever since been basking in the success of her marriage.

Earlier today, she shared a photo from their white wedding on IG and wrote;



“The ’03 Bonnie and Clyde. Happy wedding anniversary babe. @kingkanu4 #makingmysunshine #healthylivingwithamarakanu #akhealthy #thekanus #movingforward #14yrsandcounting #shiningourlight #july2017”

