Legendary Footballer, Nwakwo Kanu Celebrates 13th Wedding Anniversary With Wife, Amara

40-year-old retired Nigerian footballer, Nwankwo Kanu and his wife Amara are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary.
Amara Nwankwo got married in 2004 to the football star Kanu Nwankwo at the age of 18-years old and has ever since been basking in the success of her marriage.
Earlier today, she shared a photo from their white wedding on IG and wrote;
Amara Nwankwo got married in 2004 to the football star Kanu Nwankwo at the age of 18-years old and has ever since been basking in the success of her marriage.
Earlier today, she shared a photo from their white wedding on IG and wrote;
“The ’03 Bonnie and Clyde. Happy wedding anniversary babe. @kingkanu4 #makingmysunshine #healthylivingwithamarakanu #akhealthy #thekanus #movingforward #14yrsandcounting #shiningourlight #july2017”
Ad ==> My Husband Used This to Increase His Manhood size Permanently and Last 25minutes. Click Here!
Ad ==> DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 15Days For Life, Click Here!!!
God bless your unity and pure the holy on your children through out your lifestyle.