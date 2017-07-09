Earlier, we reported about Wizkid announcing that he would be donating proceeds of his concert in London to the survivors of Grenfell Tower Fire.
Now, Nigerians, as usual, must talk and this has stirred mixed reactions among his fans. While some people welcomed the heartwarming decision, others have accused him of ignoring the many internally displaced persons in Nigeria.
Here’s what he posted, and the varied reactions that trailed his announcement:
Source: Twitter
1 thought on ““You Are Mad, What About Borno IDPs” – Nigerians React To Wizkid Donating All His Earnings From London Show To Grenfell Tower Fire Victims”
HOW MUCH HAS DANGOTE DONATED TO SOUTH WEST OR LAGOS WHERE BULK OF HIS EARNING IS MADE