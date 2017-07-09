Man attempts suicide after his wife gave birth to quadruplets

A 22-year-old Ghanaian farmer identified as Amadu Razak has attempted to commit suicide after his 19 year-old wife gave birth to a set of quadruplets. The farmer Razak and his wife who are from Bodada in the Jasikan District of the Volta region were blessed with all girls. A 22-year-old Ghanaian farmer identified as Amadu Razak has attempted to commit suicide after his 19 year-old wife gave birth to a set of quadruplets. The farmer Razak and his wife who are from Bodada in the Jasikan District of the Volta region were blessed with all girls.

The beautiful girls were delivered through a caesarean section which took place at Worawora Government hospital with the help of medical practitioner team led by Dr Micah Duke Boye.

Sadly what is supposed to be a thing of joy has turned of sour after Adamu revealed in a chat with Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey that life will be very difficult and unbearable for him while taking care of his girls with the little produce he gets from his farm.

He stated that he had to borrow some money to pay off the medical bills and he is pondering on how to return the money to the owners.

Adamu noted that killing himself might be the only option if government and philanthropists don’t come to his aid.

Source:( Gossip.naij.com )

