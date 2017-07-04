Meet the Beautiful Wife of Nigerian Senator Whose S*x Video With 2 Women Went Viral (Photos)

Photos of the beautiful wife of a former Governor of Yobe State and serving Senator, Bukar Abbah Ibrahim of Yobe East senatorial district who was caught in a scandalous s*xtape with two ladies has been revealed.

Many people are shocked that the man with a beautiful wife could stoop so low to disgrace himself.

The wife identified as Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim is also a politician and was an All Progressives Congress member of the House of Representatives for Damatura/Gujba/Gulani/Tarmuwa in Yobe State.

In 2016, she was made the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari.



Many people have called on his constituents to recall him as it is unbecoming of someone holding his position to be involved in this dirty affair and should not be given a responsible position in the society, let alone be allowed to be a Senator. Many people have called it irresponsibility of the highest level.