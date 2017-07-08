Saturday , 8 July 2017
FCMB

That moment when Alaafin of Oyo’s youngest wife caught on camera staringat actress Lizzy Anjorin with disgust (watch)

OGA July 8, 2017

Believe… Nigerians are the best detectives.

We are so quick with observing facial detecting… Gold My TV, yesterday, uploaded a video of the Alaafin of Oyo and his wives having a photo session with celebrant, Lizzy Anjorin..

But then, In the video, the youngest Olori was caught “looking” at the delectable actress with disgust.

Watch video here, and see some comments;

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

‘I was dead scared to have a child at 28’ – 9ice

Living Things crooner, 9ice has disclosed how scared he was when he heard he was …

One comment

  1. Anota
    July 8, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Nigeria’s should ask the olori Wat was in her mind, towards Anjorin liz

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946