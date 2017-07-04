Friday , 7 July 2017
Musician Dremo reveals he may never get married

OGA July 4, 2017

Nigerian music star, Dremo, who is one of the new school acts on Nigerian airwaves, has revealed that he might not be getting married. The singer announced this on Snapchat.

This is following the baby mama plague that has hit the Nigerian music industry, and we guess that might be where Dremo who is signed to Davido’s record label is heading to. What do you think guys?

Dremo

    Na you sabi,it’s your choice not anyone’s

