Nigerian TV Producer Set To Marry Her Lesbian Partner…

Deolu July 8, 2017

US-based Nigerian TV Producer/Director and gay activist, Nneka Onuorah, who got engaged in Dubai last April, is set to walk down the aisle with her lesbian partner, Briana.

She believes everybody is entitled to love whoever they want to, whether a woman or a man, it doesn’t matter to her.

The wedding is scheduled to take place in the United States of America later this year which is on August 28th, 2018.

Friends and Well wishers are expected to turn up and help the couple celebrate their union.

Source: Yabaleftonline

One comment

  1. Ozioma Ever
    July 9, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Heaven and hell is real. Lesbianism is of devil. Please accept Jesus and be saved.

    Reply

