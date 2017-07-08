Nigerian TV Producer Set To Marry Her Lesbian Partner…

US-based Nigerian TV Producer/Director and gay activist, Nneka Onuorah, who got engaged in Dubai last April, is set to walk down the aisle with her lesbian partner, Briana.

She believes everybody is entitled to love whoever they want to, whether a woman or a man, it doesn’t matter to her.

The wedding is scheduled to take place in the United States of America later this year which is on August 28th, 2018.

Friends and Well wishers are expected to turn up and help the couple celebrate their union.



Source: Yabaleftonline

