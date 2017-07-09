Sunday , 9 July 2017
Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria

Jo Daniel July 9, 2017

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has laid curses on cultists and criminals making life difficult for Nigerians.

Speaking at the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service at the new Arena, Pastor Adeboye said, “My Father, send down your fire on all every society or cult groups shedding blood of innocent Nigerians.

“Send down Your fire upon every person or organisation that are making life difficult for the common people people of the nation. Father expose them and dislodge them.”

Source: News Helm

One comment

  1. Fyddi Ajibola Omoruyi
    July 9, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Amen n Amen. Sir, I besiege u to lay the same curse upon those looting our national treasury.

