Psquare Paul Okoye, wife welcome twin babies (photos)

Psquare Paul Okoye & wife Anita have welcomed twins, a baby boy and girl.
The babies were born in Atlanta, United States and bring Paul Okoye’s total number of kids to three – two boys and a girl.
Mum Anita Okoye and her twins are doing well. Big congratulations to them!
Congratulations