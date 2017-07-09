Sunday , 9 July 2017
FCMB

Psquare Paul Okoye, wife welcome twin babies (photos)

OGA July 9, 2017

Psquare Paul Okoye & wife Anita have welcomed twins, a baby boy and girl.

The babies were born in Atlanta, United States and bring Paul Okoye’s total number of kids to three – two boys and a girl.

Mum Anita Okoye and her twins are doing well. Big congratulations to them!

psquare paul okoye anita twins boy girl

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Ubi Franklin outs user who asked Tekno for financial help a day after she insulted him

Tekno is still doing Giveaways on Twitter, with many of his Fans receiving thousands of Naira …

One comment

  1. chinyere
    July 9, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Congratulations

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946