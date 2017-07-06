Quick Facts About The Late South African Footballer

Ntuthuko Radebe was a South African footballer who played as a full-back. He died in fatal car crash on July 4, 2017.

1. He was born in 1994 in Newcastle.

2. Radebe started his youth football career at Aspire Academy.

3. In July 2012, he moved to Belgium side K.A.S. Eupen reserve team.

4. In 2012, Radebe was called up for K.A.S. Eupen first team.

5. On 15 December 2015, Radebe made his senior team debut in Belgian Second Division (currently Belgian First Division B) against Dessel Sport at Armand Melis Stadion, replacing Fazlı Kocabaş at the 82nd by coach Tintín Márquez.

6. On 26 January 2014, he scored his first senior goal against SC Eendracht Aalst in the 20th minute.

7. Radebe played 34 games and scored one goal in Belgian Second Division from 2012 to 2015.

8. In the 2015–16 season, Eupen ended the season as runners-up and promoted to Belgian First Division A.

9. On 15 October 2016, He made his Belgian First Division A debut against Waasland-Beveren, playing as a starter for 82 minutes.

10. Radebe died in a car accident on July 4, 2017.

