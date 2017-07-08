See this Pretty Lady from UK in search of a husband on Twitter (Photos)

A pretty Lady based in the United Kingdom has taken to Micro-blogging website, Twitter to search for a husband.

The Lady identified simply as “Bee”, says she’s an Entrepreneur, and she’s ready to settle down. Though she didn’t indicate her age. In her words;

“Hi. I’m an entrepreneur from the UK and im looking for a husband. A simple retweet could possibly land me my bae. Thanks x”

