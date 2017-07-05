”Soon We Go Know Who International Pass”: Tekno Shades Wizkid And Davido

We are all aware of the cold war going on between Wizkid and Davido with both singers throwing tweet shots at each other with each tweet going viral. The latest is from Wizkid who mocked Davido’s singing voice by comparing it to that of a frog, lol. That was after Davido threw a shade at Wizkid in an Olamide song he featured in.

To our surprise, Tekno who is signed to Sony Music as well as Wizkid and Davido has dropped a tweet which looks related to the feud between Wizkid and Davido. In the tweet, he claims the best International Artiste will soon be known. We don’t know if the talk is between Wizkid and Davido or if he’s also included in the picture cos he’s also signed Internationally. See Tweet below.

Source: Twitter

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: