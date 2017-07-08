Thursday , 9 November 2017

Sports minister, Solomon Dalung gets international appointment

Tope Alabi July 8, 2017

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, was, on Thursday, appointed as an advisory committee of World Youth Ministers Forum in the city of Busan in South Korea.

A Facebook post detailing the awards reads:

Certificate of Appointment,

In recognition of the demonstrated passion, zeal and ability, this certificate serves to confirm that Hon. Solomon Selcap Dalung, Minister, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has been appointed to the position of Member of the Advisory Committee and is hereby authorised and empowered to execute and fulfill the duties of that office to further the cooperation and partnership with IYF, to jointly address and strive for the enhancement and betterment of youths of your nation, as well as the nations of the rest of the world.

Presented in the city of Busan, this 6th day of July, in the year two thousand and seventeen.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

  DANLADI DENSHEP
    November 8, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    A MAL PA MA TUR UNIM GA PYAL O DARI GA MABUDI,KAKUL UZO KAGA KA O NIM GA YI.

