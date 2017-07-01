Thursday , 6 July 2017
Super Eagles players storm Ahmed Musa’s traditional wedding (Photos)

Young July 1, 2017

Super Eagles player Ahmed Musa married his new wife Juliet Ejue traditionally on Saturday, July 1, in Idum Mbube community in Ogoja, Cross Rivers state.
Despite the divorce saga from his first wife which was messy, some of his colleagues flew into the country to witness his traditional marriage to his new wife.
Among the friends of Nigerian international player that attended the wedding include Ogenyi Onazi and Raheem Lawal.

 

These four friends of the footballer seem to have arrived Ogoja before the Saturday wedding and they jokingly make jest of the long distance Musa travelled to marry his wife.
