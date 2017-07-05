Friday , 7 July 2017
FCMB

Wizkid Blast Davido Again (See What He Wrote)

Young July 5, 2017

The beef between Davido and Wizkid is official as Wizkid Blasts Davido in new tweet that’s currently trending.

Yesterday, Davido dropped a new song ‘Summer Body’ with Olamide in which he dissed Wizkid.

With our Yankee passport/Dem say we local/You better catch up/I go see you later,” Davido sang, referencing Wizkid’s previous shade where the Starboy branded him a local artist.

Now, Wizkid is not holding back in his reply to the song lyrics, he took to Micro-blogging website, twitter to fire back.

My people make una remember say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice,” said the Come Closer singer in one savage tweet that has gotten everyone talking.

Davido drops shade as Wizkid prepares to drop his EP…

The messy beef started weeks ago, after Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke, who has a penchant for being a loudmouth dissed Wizkid by calling Canadian singer The Weeknd’s music. “The Real Starboy”.

Wizkid unfollowed Davido on social media shortly after that, and the OBO retialiated by unfollowing the Starboy, too.

After this tweet, Wizkid is currently trending on Twitter and we are wondering what’s the next stage of their beef. Anther Drake vs Meek Mill?

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

“I’m Done With Music, Venturing Into Business” – Rapper Lil Kesh (Video)

Nigerian rapper & YAGI boss, Keshinro Ololade, popularly known by his stage name Lil Kesh, …

30 comments

  1. jahz
    July 5, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    nawa 4 u 2 ooo .. think.. beef z ganna take u guys nowhere.. b dere z ntn 2 gain

    Reply
  2. presh lee
    July 5, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    this beef aren’t gonna take u no where

    Reply
  3. GODSON GENTLE MOSES
    July 6, 2017 at 3:54 am

    beef or no beff na their mata be DAT who una help with the money una make via the beef beef ON BROTHERS MAKE WE DEY PAY dey go oluwa is involved. @ wiz-dav

    Reply
  4. ojonimi Yusuf
    July 6, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I no want know why they always , but I am and I will always remain Wizkid fantasia.

    Reply
  5. Donstan
    July 6, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I like this guys, abeg make Una stop this beef cos I love u guys music.
    these are my favorite
    wizkid, Davido, Cy savage and Tubaba

    Reply
  6. Jeffery
    July 6, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Lol
    davido is just That cool guy. Wizkid is a kid. Being international doesn’t make him the best. he is just running after this dude.

    Reply
  7. Fabio cannavaro
    July 6, 2017 at 10:10 am

    this is nonsense two adults behaving like women. you guys better settle & inspire us with your music.

    Reply
  8. lemo
    July 6, 2017 at 11:54 am

    there can only be one captain in a ship.if they are two,one must bow.

    Reply
  9. Siaigy
    July 6, 2017 at 11:58 am

    cm on guys u don’t need such sheet,feel free and enjoy ur money mam.

    Reply
  10. bigkas
    July 6, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    NYC one @davido

    Reply
  11. wayne
    July 6, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    go get him wizzi wizzo

    Reply
  12. clems
    July 6, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    dey r kids. money miss road

    Reply
  13. Josh
    July 6, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Let them just stop that once and for all and start the change we have been talking about okay not kicking each other’s a*s any more

    Reply
  14. Buchi Nkosi Samuel
    July 6, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    wizkid and Davido are friend’s
    ( 1 ) wizkid is dey number one in music in Nigeria.
    ( 2 ) Davido is also one of dey best music in Nigeria.]>>>>>>©©®®®™@
    DEY WILLNAL IS WIZKID BEST STAR BOY IN NIGERIA IN NO DEY CARRY LAST IN MUSIC ALWAYS CARRY ONE.
    [BY WELLSKIN DON.]

    Reply
  15. Amosco
    July 6, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Leave the two dudes alone. they know how to settle their dispute.

    Reply
  16. prince
    July 6, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    guys you are too big for this not the stage you both have gone too today you have to be doing all this guys I so much believe that some day you both are going to solve all this out together I like you both as the most young artist of this planet guys please do all you can to show you are a man to come together once again

    Reply
  17. walee
    July 6, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    sure,money miss road..

    Reply
  18. Mike Moore
    July 6, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    it’s uncalled for.

    Reply
  19. Mercy Michael
    July 6, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    It hurts seeing Wizkid and Davido in a constant fight. You guys ought to be friends and not enemies.please make up now.

    Reply
  20. neyo
    July 6, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    wizkiz and davido I think you have been doing something dat better than this both of u

    Reply
  21. marto
    July 6, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    naso,
    all part of entertainment

    Reply
  22. david
    July 6, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    f**k wizkid nonsense bobo

    Reply
  23. prince
    July 7, 2017 at 12:21 am

    wizkid please stop embarrassing yourself, try humble and be loyal, you make noise too much, are you not seeing 2baba? psquare and the rest how much do you have??

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946