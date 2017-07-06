Wizkid Sends Warning Message To Davido (Read)

The battle of supremacy between Wizkid and Davido seems to have no end in sight.

Another episode of their never ending beef started after Davido dedicated a section of the lyrics in Olamide’s latest single, Summer Body to Wizkid.

Davido made reference to his American citizenship as he threw shade at Wizkid.

After the lyrics became public knowledge, the ‘Come Closer’ singer gave an epic response to the ‘Fall’ singer.

Without waiting for a repsonse from Davido, Wizkid is back with another clear message to his singing colleague.

He wrote, ‘Just leave me in my own little world and everything will be okay.’