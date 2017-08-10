10 More Entrepreneurs get Life Lager’s Progress Booster grant

10 more entrepreneurs have received cheques of N300, 000 each to grow their business at the Life Progress Booster Show, an initiative of Life Lager Beer, a brand committed to supporting small and medium scale entrepreneurs in South-East Nigeria.

The entrepreneurs were presented with the cheques by managers of the brand on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at West Point, Answai Road, Government House, Asaba, Delta State.

While addressing the audience at the presentation ceremony, Mr. Emmanuel Agu, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc. stated that the brand had increased the grant from N250, 000 in 2016 to N300, 000 and will support 200 entrepreneurs through the Progress Booster platform in 2017.

“Progress Booster is a programme with the sole aim of supporting the people of the South-East who have innovative business ideas to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of the people. This is the second set of entrepreneurs we are supporting this year, and we look forward to empowering other innovative business men and women,” Agu said.

Mr. Agu also noted that Life Progress Booster Show is a platform for budding businessmen and women to present their proposals and transform their ideas to reality.

“The Progress Booster Show was initiated to raise more entrepreneurs and self-dependent individuals in South-East Nigeria. Through the years, Life Continental Beer has focused on empowering its consumers, and it is committed to contributing to their successes and achievements,” said Agu.

The presentation in Asaba brings the number of entrepreneurs who have benefited from the grant in 2017 to forty. Other guests at the event went home with consolation prizes such as bags of rice, gallons of oil, and many more exciting prizes from raffle draws.

The ceremony also afforded past winners the opportunity to share their success stories even as they enjoined current winners to make good use of the support they received from the Life Progress Booster Show.

The radio show airs on Hot 99.5 FM, Owerri every Saturday 7:30 – 8:30pm; Odenigbo 99.1 FM, Obosi every Friday 7:30 – 8:30pm; Family Love 103.9 FM, Umuahia every Saturday 7:30 – 8:30 PM and Solid 100.9 FM, Enugu every Friday 7:30 – 8:30pm.

