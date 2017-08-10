10 Surprising Health Benefits of S*x

s*x not only feels good. It can also be good for you. Here’s what a healthy s*x life can do for you.

1. Helps Keep Your Immune System Humming

“Sexually active people take fewer sick days,” says Yvonne K. Fulbright, PhD a s*xual health expert.

People who have s*x have higher levels of what defends your body against germs, viruses, and other intruders. Researchers at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania found that college students who had s*x once or twice a week had higher levels of the a certain antibody compared to students who had s*x less often.

You should still do all the other things that make your immune system happy, such as:

Eat right.

Stay active.

Get enough sleep.

Keep up with your vaccinations.

Use a condom if you don’t know both of your STD statuses.

2. Boosts Your Libido

Longing for a more lively s*x life? “Having s*x will make s*x better and will improve your libido,” says Lauren Streicher, MD. She is an assistant clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

For women, having s*x ups vaginal lubrication, blood flow, and elasticity, she says, all of which make s*x feel better and help you crave more of it.

3. Improves Women’s Bladder Control

A strong pelvic floor is important for avoiding incontinence, something that will affect about 30% of women at some point in their lives.

Good s*x is like a workout for your pelvic floor muscles. When you have an climax, it causes contractions in those muscles, which strengthens them.

4. Lowers Your Blood Pressure

Research suggests a link between s*x and lower blood pressure, says Joseph J. Pinzone, MD. He is CEO and medical director of Amai Wellness.

“There have been many studies,” he says. “One landmark study found that s*xual intercourse specifically (not self service) lowered systolic blood pressure.” That’s the first number on your blood pressure test.

5. Counts as Exercise

“s*x is a really great form of exercise,” Pinzone says. It won’t replace the treadmill, but it counts for something.

s*x uses about five calories per minute, four more calories than watching TV. It gives you a one-two punch: It bumps up your heart rate and uses various muscles.

So get busy! You may even want to clear your schedule to make time for it on a regular basis. “Like with exercise, consistency helps maximize the benefits,” Pinzone says.

6. Lowers Heart Attack Risk

A good s*x life is good for your heart. Besides being a great way to raise your heart rate, s*x helps keep your estrogen and testosterone levels in balance.

“When either one of those is low you begin to get lots of problems, like osteoporosis and even heart disease,” Pinzone says.

Having s*x more often may help. During one study, men who had s*x at least twice a week were half as likely to die of heart disease as men who had s*x rarely.

7. Lessens Pain

Before you reach for an aspirin, try for an climax.

“climax can block pain,” says Barry R. Komisaruk, PhD, a distinguished service professor at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. It releases a hormone that helps raise your pain threshold.

Stimulation without climax can also do the trick. “We’ve found that vaginal stimulation can block chronic back and leg pain, and many women have told us that private part self-stimulation can reduce menstrual cramps, arthritic pain, and in some cases even headache,” Komisaruk says.

8. May Make Prostate Cancer Less Likely

Going for the gusto may help ward off prostate cancer.

Men who ejaculated frequently (at least 21 times a month) were less likely to get prostate cancer during one study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

You don’t need a partner to reap this benefit: s*xual intercourse, nocturnal emission, and self service were all part of the equation.

It’s not clear that s*x was the only reason that mattered in that study. Lots of factors affect cancer risk. But more s*x won’t hurt.

9. Improves Sleep

You may nod off more quickly after s*x, and for good reason.

“After climax, the hormone prolactin is released, which is responsible for the feelings of relaxation and sleepiness” after s*x, says Sheenie Ambardar, MD. She is a psychiatrist in West Hollywood, Calif.

10. Eases Stress

Being close to your partner can soothe stress and anxiety.

Ambardar says touching and hugging can release your body’s natural “feel-good hormone.” s*xual arousal releases a brain chemical that revs up your brain’s pleasure and reward system.

s*x and intimacy can boost your self-esteem and happiness, too, Ambardar says. It’s not only a prescription for a healthy life, but a happy one.

source: Webmd

