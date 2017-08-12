12 Things You Must Know About S*x After Pregnancy

you’ve heard it before: Life changes when you have a baby. But psst, your postpartum s*x life is different, too, sometimes in shocking ways (your b**bs do what?). “Giving birth comes with big physical and emotional changes,” says Hilda Hutcherson, MD, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. “But s*x can get you back to feeling like your normal self again—plus it’s a great way to reduce stress and keep your relationship strong during this crazy time.” Here’s what you can expect when you get back down to business.

You really do have to wait 4 to 6 weeks

Whether you gave birth vaginally or by C-section, it’s crucial to wait to have s*x until your doctor gives you the green light. “At your 6-week postpartum checkup, your doctor will check that the cervix has closed, bleeding has subsided, and that tears and cuts have healed,” says Dr. Hutcherson, who is also the author of Pleasure: A Woman’s Guide to Getting the s*x You Want, Need, and Deserve ($17; amazon.com). Jumping into bed any sooner can potentially lead to an infection or cause down-there tears to reopen (yikes!).

You can still do “everything but”

During those first 6 weeks when intercourse is off limits, you and your partner can still fool around, as long as it doesn’t involve penetration. Even if you’ve been okayed for the whole shebang, it’s normal to ease into it: A study published in The Journal of s*xual Medicine found that postpartum women generally reported engaging in oral and manual stimulation and self service prior to intercourse. Plus, knowing certain moves are off limits can build anticipation and make the fooling around even hotter, says Ava Cadell, PhD, author of Neuroloveology

There’s a good chance it’ll hurt

Once you get the okay for intercourse, s*x might feel like you’re losing your virginity again. Even if you had a c-section, hormonal changes can leave your v**ina dry and tender, especially if you’re chest-feeding. And some women who’ve had vaginal births take longer than the 6-week mark to fully heal from tears or an episiotomy, Dr. Hutcherson says. Your best protection is a long-lasting silicone-based lube that coats the v**ina and reduces friction against sore spots. And be sure to take things slowly and try positions that avoid sensitive areas and put you in control, such as being on top, Cadell suggests.

There are solutions for dryness

Vaginal dryness occurs in all postpartum women, whether they had a vaginal or cesarean birth. “The type of moisture that makes s*x pleasurable gets depleted after birth,” Dr. Hutcherson explains. “That’s thanks to a drop in estrogen—the hormone responsible for s*xual arousal and lubrication levels.” The dryness (and the irritation and painful s*x that can come with it) will eventually ease up as your hormone levels return to normal, so keep using lube until s*x gets more comfortable. If dryness is a major issue, talk to your doctor about using a vaginal moisturizer like Replens. More rarely, your doc might prescribe a topical estrogen cream or suppository.

birth control

6 of 17 Getty Images

You definitely need birth control

Forget the old wives’ tale that says you can’t get pregnant if you’re breastfeeding. Even if you’re exclusively breastfeeding and you haven’t gotten your period yet, you could still ovulate—and the chance of ovulation increases over time, Dr. Hutcherson says. Talk to your doctor before you deliver to discuss postpartum birth control options. If you plan on breastfeeding, the best options are condoms, a diaphragm, or an IUD, which can be inserted soon after delivery or at your postpartum checkup. The minipill (which contains only progestin, no estrogen) is also an option if you’re breastfeeding—though there is a slight chance it could decrease your milk supply—or the regular birth control pill if you’re not.

s*x might feel different, but not in a bad way

If you’ve ever heard someone say that s*x after vaginal childbirth is like throwing a hotdog down the hallway (or insert whatever crude version you’ve heard), know this truth: In the name of scientific research, 165 women who had given birth within the previous year used a vaginal pressure monitor (read: a fancy dildo) to measure differences in vaginal pressure. While those who gave birth vaginally did have “looser” vaginas than those who’d had C-sections, there was no difference in s*xual satisfaction or s*xual function, according to the study, published in International Journal of Impotence Research.

Your v**ina has an amazing ability to bounce back

Unlike that pair of jeans that got stretched out and never returned to their perfectly fitted state, your v**ina has the superpower to push out an 8-pound (or larger!) baby and still return to its prenatal size. Kegels are the ultimate exercise to keep good muscle tone down there and should be done during pregnancy and post delivery, Dr. Hutcherson says. Still, some women do have problems with the muscles of the pelvic floor after childbirth and may require pelvic floor therapy. Talk to your doctor if you’re not getting results from kegels or if you’re experiencing significant urine leakage.

Your libido may temporarily hibernate

It’s been 6 weeks (or way more) since you’ve done the deed. You should be dying for it, right? Not so for many women. Hormonal changes, sleep deprivation, and breastfeeding can all cause your s*x drive to plummet, Dr. Hutcherson says. “I always reiterate to new moms that a lack of s*xual desire after baby is perfectly normal, and not to stress over it,” Dr. Hutcherson says. “In fact, I tell my patients to expect a year to return to normal.” If you’re not ready for s*x, simply cuddling with your partner for at least 6 minutes boosts oxytocin, the bonding hormone that increases intimacy and reduces stress, Cadell says.

Or you might be raring to go

For some women, waiting 6 full weeks for s*x is torture. In fact, within those first few postpartum weeks 40% of women self service, suggesting that women’s s*x drive is still very much alive—even despite the sleep deprivation and exhaustion, according to the same Journal of s*xual Medicine study, conducted at the University of Michigan. Postpartum libido can vary from person to person and even from pregnancy to pregnancy, Dr. Hutcherson explains. Since every birth and every woman is different, don’t stress over how sexy you feel (or don’t feel)—there is no normal.

Childbirth can turn him on

This might surprise you: Seeing you in screaming in the throes of labor or watching the baby being pulled from your c-section incision may actually make your partner even hotter for you. In fact, men who were in the delivery room with their partner reported stronger s*xual desire post-birth compared to men who weren’t in the delivery room, the same University of Michigan study found.

Your br**sts might become a no-touch zone

Between a baby eating off your b**bs 10-plus times a day—and the dry, cracked bosoms that ensue—you might not want them to be touched, or you might feel squeamish about your partner putting his hands or mouth in that area. (That’s on top of the fact that the hormones your body produces to maintain your milk supply may actually decrease desire and increase vaginal dryness, Dr. Hutcherson adds.) Use the opportunity to have your partner explore other body parts that turn you on, Cadell suggests.

source: Health

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: