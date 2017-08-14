14 Things You Should Know About S*x

There are so many stories around s*x, it’s hard to know what to believe. Find out the facts – it’s the best way to make sure you have safer s*x.

1: Can you get pregnant the first time you have s*x?

Yes, pregnancy is possible even if it is the first time a girl has had s*x. The truth is, if a boy and a girl have s*x and don’t use contraception, she can get pregnant, whether it’s her first time or she has had s*x lots of times.

A boy can get a girl pregnant the first time he has s*x with her. If you’re female and have s*x, you can get pregnant as soon as you start ovulating (releasing eggs). This happens before you have your first period.Using contraception protects against pregnancy. Using condoms as well also protects against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Before you have s*x, talk to your partner about contraception, and make sure you’ve got some.

2: Can you get pregnant if a boy withdraws (pulls out) before he comes?

Yes, you can. There’s a myth that a girl can’t get pregnant if a boy withdraws his man-hood before he ejaculates (comes). The truth is, pulling out the man-hood won’t stop a girl from getting pregnant.

Before a boy ejaculates, there’s sperm in the pre-ejaculatory fluid (pre-come), which leaks out when he gets excited. It only takes one sperm to get a girl pregnant. Pre-come can contain STIs, so withdrawing the man-hood won’t prevent you from getting an infection.

If a boy says he’ll take care to withdraw before he ejaculates, don’t believe him. Nobody can stop themselves from leaking sperm before they come. Always use a condom to protect yourself against STIs, and also use other contraception to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

3: Can you get pregnant if you have s*x during your period?

Yes, a girl can get pregnant during her period. The truth is, she can get pregnant at any time of the month if she has s*x without contraception.

Sperm can survive for several days after s*x, so even if you do it during your period, sperm can stay in the body long enough to get you pregnant.

4: Can you get pregnant if you have s*x standing up?

Yes, a girl can become pregnant in any position that she has s*x. It is a myth that a girl can’t get pregnant if she has s*x standing up, sitting down, or if she jumps up and down afterwards. The truth is, there’s no such thing as a “safe” position if you’re having s*x without a condom or another form of contraception.

There are also no “safe” places to have s*x, including the bath or shower. Pregnancy can happen whatever position you do it in, and wherever you do it. All that’s needed is for a sperm to meet an egg.

5: Can you get pregnant from oral s*x?

No, you can’t get pregnant following oral s*x. The truth is, a girl can’t get pregnant this way, even if she swallows sperm. But you can catch STIs through oral s*x, including gonorrhoea, chlamydia and herpes. It’s safer to use a condom on a man-hood if you have oral s*x.

6: Does alcohol make you better in bed?

No, alcohol does not make you better in bed. The truth is, when you’re drunk it’s hard to make smart decisions. Alcohol can make you take risks, such as having s*x before you’re ready, or having s*x with someone you don’t like. Drinking won’t make the experience better. You’re more likely to regret having s*x if you do it when you’re drunk.

7: Can you use clingfilm as a condom?

No, you cannot use clingfilm, or a plastic bag or a crisp packet instead of a condom. Only a condom can protect against STIs.

You can get condoms free from:

community contraceptive clinics

s*xual health and genitourinary medicine (GUM) clinics

some young persons services

You can also buy them from pharmacies and shops. Make sure they have the CE mark or BSI kite mark on them, as this means they’ve been tested to high safety standards.

8: Will a boy’s balls explode if he doesn’t have s*x?

No, this is not true. Not having s*x doesn’t harm boys or girls, and a boy’s balls will not explode.

Boys and men produce sperm all the time. If they don’t release, the sperm is absorbed into their body. Release can happen if they self service or have a wet dream.

9: Can you wash condoms and use them again?

No, condoms should only be used once. Don’t believe anyone who says that you can wash condoms and use them again. If you’ve used a condom, throw it away and use a new one if you have s*x again.

This is true for male condoms and female condoms. Condoms need to be changed after 30 minutes of s*x because friction can weaken the condom, making it more likely to break or fail.

10: Can you get pregnant if you have s*x only once?

Yes, it is possible to get pregnant even if you only have s*x once. You may have heard the myth that you have to have s*x lots of times to get pregnant. The truth is, all it takes is for one sperm to meet an egg. To avoid pregnancy, always use contraception, and use a condom to protect against STIs.

11: Do you always get symptoms if you have an STI?

No, you might not know if you have an STI due to signs such as it hurting when you pee, or noticing a discharge, unusual smell or soreness.

Many people don’t notice signs of infection, so you won’t always know if you’re infected. You can’t tell by looking at someone whether they’ve got an STI. If you’re worried that you’ve caught an STI, visit your GP or local s*xual health clinic. Check-ups and tests for STIs are free and confidential, including for under-16s

12: Can women who have s*x with women get STIs?

Yes, women who sleep with women can get or pass on STIs. If a woman has an STI, the infection can be passed on through vaginal fluid (including fluid on shared s*x toys), blood or close bodily contact.

Always use a new condom on shared s*x toys. If a woman is also having s*x with a man, using contraception and condoms will help to prevent STIs and unintended pregnancy.

13: Do all gay men have an*l s*x?

No, this isn’t true. an*l s*x, like any s*xual activity, is a matter of preference. Some people choose to do it as part of their s*x life and some don’t, whether they’re gay, straight, lesbian or bisexual.

According to the Third National Survey of s*xual Attitudes and Lifestyles (published in 2013), 18.5% of men and 17% of women in the 16-24 age group had had an*l s*x in the previous year. Whatever kind of s*x you have, use a condom to protect yourself and your partner against STIs. However, having s*x isn’t the only way to show your feelings for someone.

14: Does starting her periods mean a girl is ready to have s*x?

No, this isn’t true. Starting your periods means that you’re growing up, and that you could get pregnant if you were to have s*x. It doesn’t mean that you’re ready to have s*x, or that you should be sexually active.

People feel ready to have s*x at different times. It’s a personal decision. Most young people in England wait until they’re 16 or older before they start having s*x.

source: Nhs

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: