14-year-old Girl Invites Married Man Into Bathroom, Begs Him to Touch Her

A young girl has caused some confusion after she allegedly invited a married man into her bathroom to let him fondle her br**sts.

A 14-year-old Zimbabwean girl from Mucheke in Masvingo is appearing at Masvingo Magistrate Courts after she allegedly invited a married tenant into the bathroom and asked him to fondle her br**sts.

According to Masvingo Mirror, the girl who cannot be named allegedly called Onwell Tevedza (22), who is a lodger at her parents’ place and asked him to fondle her br**sts and the incident is said to have happened on August 6, 2017 at around 8pm.

Tevedza allegedly complied with the minor’s request and fondled her before getting out of the bathroom.

The matter came out when Tevedza had problems with his wife who believed that the continuous crying of their baby was caused by her husband’s mischief. Trish Shokorai the wife demanded for confession from Tevedza.

Tevedza eventually owned up and told his wife that the landlord’s daughter had trapped him into fondling her br**sts.A misunderstanding arose between Tevedza and his wife after the confession and the noise attracted the landlord and his wife who then got to know about the issue.

The parents immediately reported the matter to the Police and Tevedza was arrested for indecent assault.

However, the minor is insisting that the accused entered the bathroom while she was bathing and Tevedza refused to leave although she ordered him out. She also alleges that Tevedza came close to her and fondled her chest. He allegedly told the minor not to divulge the incident to anyone. The minor says she did not tell anyone.

The accused is represented by Omen Mafa of Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners and Edmund Mapope is representing the State.

The case is going to be heard on Wednesday next week.