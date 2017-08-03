After 3 people have died and many injured, Gov Rochas Okorocha visits demolished Ekeukwu market with security operatives

No fewer than three people were killed on Saturday in a protest by Owerri natives following the demolition of the Eke Onunwa market by the state government.

The situation escalated when one of the protesters, a young man, was hit and killed by a stray bullet fired by security operatives deployed to maintain order which ensued after the demolition.

Following the death of the protester, Owerri natives proceeded to set fire to the property belonging to some residents. This led to a fight between the residents and those protesters resulting in the death of two others.

Governor Rochas visited the scene with security operatives!

Read the press statement below, signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sam Onwuemeodo;

