Over 400 Jehovah’s Witnesses Faint During Convention

No fewer than 400 persons belonging to the Jehovah’s Witness denomination have been reported to have fainted during a convention which held in Angola.

According to report, the Jehovah’s Witness all fainted during the convention due to a toxic gas attack.

A local news source reported the incident to have occurred on Friday following which three young men were arrested in connection with the attack.

Portal de Angola reported that more than 7,000 worshipers were at the venue of the convention when the attack occurred.

The weekend-long convention which held in the outskirts of Luanda, Angola saw forty-three victims and members of the Jehovah’s Witness rushed to the hospital.

Following their hospitalization, no details has surfaced regarding the health state of the members who fainted.

A witness identified as Abraham Kituxi told the local news source that his sister-in-law was one of the first persons to collapse.

He disclosed that she told him something foul was smelling before she passed out.

Following this, the eyewitness reported that several more people began to pass out after his sister-in-law, a development which created panic.

Some persons in the congregation were reported to have called the Police and firefighters who assisted with evacuating the victims and transporting them to the Cazenga Municipal Hospital and Cajueiros Hospital.

Police after arresting the three suspects revealed that one more member of the group might be on the run.

The toxic substance released which caused the fainting is yet to be identified.

(Herald)

