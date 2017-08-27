Nigeria Senator declared wanted by the Police

A serving Senator has been declared wanted by the Nigerian Police on the grounds that he did not legitimately resign from the Force, the Senator, Isa Hamman Misau is being wanted by the police for alleged forgery and desertion from the Police.

On Friday, Sen Misau, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy and member of the Committees on Police Affairs and Intelligence, condemned what he described as “series of fraudulent practices in the running of the Nigerian Police”.

Addressing National Assembly Correspondents on Friday, Senator Misau, who is a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said that a high level of corruption had been noticed in the handling of monies allegedly being collected by the police as payment for special security services rendered by the Police to corporate bodies, oil firms and highly placed citizens in the country.

The lawmaker also accused the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of extorting money from Commissioners of Police, State Mobile Commanders and SPU Commanders.

But the Police spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood has asked the general public and indeed the Senate to dismiss statements credited to Senator Misau, saying everything he said about the IGP and the Police are false.

According to Moshood, Senator Misau is “a habitual and unrepentant liar.”

“His real name in the Police is DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman, with Police number AP No. 57300. He is still a Police Officer and not a Senator because his name is still in the Police Service.

“Senate will do the nation good by asking him to return to the Nigeria Police Force to face disciplinary committee and answer all the charges bordering on serious misconduct, unprofessional wrong doings as earlier contained in our press statement released today.

“We want the public to know that he is not fit and proper to be a Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria; because that purported retirement letter he displayed today was forged.

“All DSP Hamman was saying were cheap blackmail, distraction and deliberate acts to derail investigation.

“So the force will want the Senate Ethics and Privileges committee which we have confidence and trust into see reason to ask him to dress up in his police uniform to come and appear before police disciplinary committee to answer charges against him.

“The IGP has no use to distractions DSP Hamman is instituting before the public, and no matter the position any person is, once he or she runs afoul of the law, he will be made to answer the charges,’’ Moshood stated.

Source: ( PM News )

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: