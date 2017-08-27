Sunday , 27 August 2017

Katsina Muslim Pilgrims board sends 4,920 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

August 27, 2017

4,920 pilgrims have been transported to  Saudi Arabia by the Katsina Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Saturday, this was made known by  the Board’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Badaru Mohammed, during an interview in Katsina.

He said: “The last batch of 250 intending pilgrims was evacuated to the Holy Land on Saturday at about 12:00 noon.

“The last flight took the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alhaji Yahaya Kusada and other dignitaries to Saudi Arabia.

“The deputy governor will also serve as the state leader of the Katsina Contingent (Amirul Hajj).”

He commended the state government for providing tremendous assistance to the board to enable the success of the exercise.

Source: ( PM News )

