Sunday , 27 August 2017

D’Tigress advance to the final of Afrobasket 2017

Tope Alabi August 27, 2017

The Women basketball team of Nigeria’s women, D’Tigress, have qualified for 2017 Afrobasket Women’s Championship.

The semi-final clash was keenly contested between Nigeria and the  hosts, Mali.  D’Tigress narrowly prevailed 48-47 to secure a final ticket at the flagship African tournament for Women.

The win also confirmed  D’Tigress a spot at next year’s World Championship in Spain.

Nigeria, two-time champions of the Afrobasket tournament for women is looking for a third title in Bamako, Mali.

Source: ( Premium Times )

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Fulani Herdsmen attack farmer in Enugu State

The Enugu State Police Command,prevented break down of law and order  on Friday, in Ozalla …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946