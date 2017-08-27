D’Tigress advance to the final of Afrobasket 2017

The Women basketball team of Nigeria’s women, D’Tigress, have qualified for 2017 Afrobasket Women’s Championship.

The semi-final clash was keenly contested between Nigeria and the hosts, Mali. D’Tigress narrowly prevailed 48-47 to secure a final ticket at the flagship African tournament for Women.

The win also confirmed D’Tigress a spot at next year’s World Championship in Spain.

Nigeria, two-time champions of the Afrobasket tournament for women is looking for a third title in Bamako, Mali.

Source: ( Premium Times )

