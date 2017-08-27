Stray Bullet kills 10 year-old boy at the demolition of market in Imo State

A 10 year-old boy was reportedly and killed by a stray bullet in Imo state, according to eye-witness report, the boy was said to have gone into the market to help his mother move her wares after the government began the demolition of the ancient Eke Ukwu market in Owerri. A 10 year-old boy was reportedly and killed by a stray bullet in Imo state, according to eye-witness report, the boy was said to have gone into the market to help his mother move her wares after the government began the demolition of the ancient Eke Ukwu market in Owerri.

While the traders and occupants of the market protested wildly against the move, the demolition still took place, a huge number of soldiers were said to have been deployed to the market area ahead of the demolition.

The indigenes of Owerri had fought hard on the move stating that the market is a part of their traditional heritage and should not be touched. They said the market could be upgraded with modern facilities instead of being demolished.

Governor Rochas Okorocha had launched the motion for the market to be moved to another location stating that the activities of the traders around the market often cause traffic problems. He was said to have cited the activities on Douglas road as one of the main reasons the market should be moved.

Source: ( Naija.com )

