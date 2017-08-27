A committee is to be set up by the Federal government to review the minimum wage of workers in the country, this was made known by the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Dr Peter Ozo-Eson, he said the FG had written them to forward a list of its representatives to the committee on minimum wage. A committee is to be set up by the Federal government to review the minimum wage of workers in the country, this was made known by the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Dr Peter Ozo-Eson, he said the FG had written them to forward a list of its representatives to the committee on minimum wage.

According to Punch, Ozo-Eson said: “A week ago, we were informed in a letter that the government has now agreed on a chairman and that we should send our list and we did that immediately. “What we are waiting for now is the inauguration of that committee so that it can do its work and we hope that is something that will happen without further delay.”

It was also said that the committee is expected to include representatives of the government, NLC and employers.

However, Ozo-Eson noted that what Osinbajo said had nothing to do with the agitation for a new minimum wage in the country, noting that the vice president was specifically talking about wages in the public sector. “From my reading of what the vice president said, I think he was referring to wages in the public sector. He was saying rather than consider a review of all wages in the public sector, the government would likely consider specific parastatals. “That has nothing to do with the agitation or the demand for a new minimum wage. The minimum wage as it stands is excessively eroded in value. It cannot be regarded as a living wage. The demand for the committee to start work on the minimum wage is completely on course. We expect that process to start as soon as possible,” the NLC scribe said.

Source: ( Naij.com )

