Fulani Herdsmen attack farmer in Enugu State

The Enugu State Police Command,prevented break down of law and order on Friday, in Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that a man identified as one Ndubueze Oboro was attacked by a suspected Fulani herdsman at his farm in Umane Ngene Bush.

The suspect allegedly gave the victim matchete cut on his back shoulder and chopped off five of the his fingers.

After allegedly committing the crime, the suspects escaped just as the victim was rescued through the assistance of villagers and taken to hospital for medical attention.

This however angered the irate youth in the area who quickly moved into action of revenge. They sighted a man identified as one Abdulraham Usman and pounced on him and allegedly inflicting several degrees of injuries on him but was promptly rescued by the operatives.

All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment while investigations have commenced in full scale.

Source: ( Linda Ikeji )

