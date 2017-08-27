Three accounts of Hajiya Muinat Bola Shagaya, an associate and friend of a former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan has been frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Shagaya’s relationship with about 10 firms/account names are also being investigated by the anti-graft agency, TheNation learnt yesterday.

But Shagaya, who did not hold any public appointment during the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has dragged Unity Bank to the High Court of Lagos State for allowing the EFCC to Post No Debit (PND) on her accounts without a valid court order.

She says the action taken on her accounts violates Section34 (1) of the EFCC Act, 2004. Besides, the withdrawal ban placed on one of her accounts has prevented her from defraying a N514, 800,000 debt incurred as cumulative costs in the course of an Aircraft Lease Agreement of a bombardier Jet.

However, Unity Bank says its hands are tied by the law in complying with the EFCC’s directives to freeze Shagaya’s accounts. Hearing of the matter is slated for September 28, 2017.

Source: ( Instablog9ja)

