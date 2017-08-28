RRS arrests four fraudsters in Lagos

Four members of two fraud syndicates operating in Ikeja, Maryland, Ojodu-Berger, Agege and Oshodi parts of the metropolis were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS of the Lagos State Police Command.

The members of the syndicates,three male and a female were arrested in two separate cases of fraud on Thursday and Saturday in Ikeja and Oshodi.

The first group, comprising of Chinasa Sunday, 44 and Osadebe Aigbe 30, were arrested in Ikeja after several days of being under the surveillance of RRS Undercover team for defrauding a lady of the sum of N85,000.00.

Their victim, Grace Enitan, had reported at the RRS Headquarters that a syndicate of four men picked her up in a taxi and duped her of N85,000.00 while she was heading to Ikeja.

Investigations revealed that Chinasa Sunday and Osadebe Aigbe were involved in the scam while their ring-leader, identified as martin is on the run.

The victim when invited to the RRS headquarters after their arrest identified the two suspects and their respective roles in the scam.

Chinasa while pleading for leniency explained that she joined the syndicate after losing his job in February, 2017. She explained that they picked up the suspect at Olowopopo Way, Ikeja, adding that her role was to monitor their victims while the scam lasted.

The second syndicate was arrested on Saturday after a failed bid to swindle a food seller of over N120,000 and dispossess her of her jewelry in Oshodi.

The suspect, identified as Rukayat Aderinwale was accosted and hypnotised by a syndicate of five members before dispossessing her of a purse containing N120,000.00 and her mobile phone.

They were leading her away to another location when the lady regained her consciousness and called out to RRS officers stationed nearby.

The officer arrested one Sunday Atanda, 56, living at 13, Pero Street, Agege and a 58 year old Fausat Tijani, a pure water seller in Akala, Mushin, while three other members of the syndicate escaped.

In his confession to the police, Atanda gave the names of other syndicate members as Kayode, Shina and Lateef. He added that the syndicate only operated on the road.

He stressed that what they wanted to achieve was to dispossess the mother of three of her money, phone and jewel. He maintained that he joined the team to raise money to feed his family.

He disclosed that the team operated in Agege and Oshodi, adding that Lateef is their ring-leader and he dictated when and where the syndicate would operate every day.

Confirming the development, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole said that the command had been reinvigorated to make Lagos inhabitable for criminals.

He added that investigation is on-going to arrest other syndicate members.

