Stoke City completes the signing of Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham

Tope Alabi August 29, 2017

Stoke City have completed the signing of Kevin Wimmer, from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday for £18 million ($23.3 million, 19.3 million euros).

The 24-year-old — who represents a good piece of business for Spurs having joined them in 2015 for £4.3 million from German side Cologne — has signed a five-year contract with Stoke.

Wimmer had found cementing a regular first team place impossible with Belgian duo Toby Alderweireid and Jan Vertonghen holding sway there.

The arrival of young Colombian Davinson Sanchez from Ajax earlier this month for a club record fee of £42 million saw the eight-times capped Wimmer’s chances of a breakthrough diminish further.

“Kevin is an undoubted talent and he will significantly add to the quality of the group of players that I already have at my disposal,” said Stoke manager Mark Hughes.

“We put a real emphasis on trying to enhance the defensive areas of the squad this summer and we feel that we have been able to do that.”

Source: (AFP )

