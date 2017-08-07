7 Healthy Chicken Soup Recipes

Soothing soups

Can chicken soup really fight a cold? Maybe! Research suggests that serving yourself a steaming bowl of soup may actually help.

In fact, any soup (as well as hot drinks) can loosen congestion and help keep you hydrated when you’re feeling under the weather.

While they’re no ironclad cure, these seven flavor-packed chicken soup recipes can still help you get back on your feet fast.

Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup

The veggies and hearty noodles in this homemade soup pack some filling fiber into the warming dish. Opting for whole-wheat noodles will add even more. While sodium is still high in this recipe, stirring up your own pot cuts down on the amount typical store-bought brands have.

Ingredients: Chicken, poultry seasoning, thyme, celery, egg noodles, carrot, green onions, parsley, chicken-flavored bouillon granules, pepper, bay leaf

Calories: 204 per 1 cup

Try this recipe: Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup With Spinach

Leafy greens like baby spinach are a great source of immune-boosting vitamin C. Flavorful Parmesan cheese and zesty nutmeg will please even the stuffiest of noses!

Ingredients: Olive oil, garlic, chicken broth, chicken chest, Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, nutmeg, tubetti pasta, baby spinach

Calories: 252 per cup

Try this recipe: Chicken Noodle Soup With Spinach

Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Light cheese and a flour-and-milk mixture keep this soup creamy but surprisingly low in fat. Wild rice, a whole grain, adds an earthy flavor and a host of vitamins and nutrients to the dish.

Ingredients: Wild rice, onion, garlic, chicken broth, baking potato, milk, flour, cheese, chicken br**sts, pepper, salt, parsley

Calories: 280 per 1 1/4 cups

Try this recipe: Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Chicken and White Bean Soup With Greens

Beans are packed with protein and fiber to help keep you full when you’re feeling under the weather. Kale and spinach offer a host of feel-better vitamins and nutrients. Plus, using rotisserie chicken means you seriously cut down on prep time, because who wants to stand in the kitchen when you’re sick?

Ingredients: Olive oil, leeks, garlic, carrot, chicken broth, rotisserie chicken, rosemary, cannellini beans, kale, spinach, salt, pepper, parsley

Calories: 209 per 1 1/3 cups

Try this recipe: Chicken and White Bean Soup With Greens

Southwestern Chicken Soup

Thanks to the rice and beans, this hearty soup is full of protein and fiber. Cilantro and lime provide a southwestern flare, while avocado adds a creamy texture that’s rich in heart-healthy fats. Enjoy the dish with plain tortillas or baked tortilla chips.

Ingredients: Onion, garlic, chicken broth, rice, cumin, Great Northern beans, rotisserie chicken chest, cilantro, pepper, salt, tomato, avocado, lime

Calories: 274 per 1 2/3 cups

Try this recipe: Southwestern Chicken Soup

Tortilla Chicken Soup

Whip up this Mexican-style soup when you can handle a little heat: Chile and jalapeño peppers can loosen congestion and have you breathing easier in no time. Opt for light sour cream to cut down on fat. You can stir in pieces of baked corn tortilla chips for a savory crunch.

Ingredients: Peanut oil, chicken thighs, chicken chest, onion, celery, garlic, chicken broth, corn, chili powder, cumin, canned tomatoes, canned green chiles, pickled jalapeño pepper, corn tortillas or tortilla chips, sour cream, cilantro

Calories: 394 per 1 1/2 cups

Try this recipe: Tortilla Chicken Soup

Chinese Chicken Noodle Soup

This soup is low in fat and full of vitamin C, thanks to spinach, a nutrition powerhouse. Plus, ginger can help relieve achy muscles. When you’re feeling up to it, don’t be afraid to get creative with additional toppings and mix-ins for new flavor combinations.

Ingredients: Ramen noodles, canola oil, ginger, garlic, chicken broth, soy sauce, chili-garlic sauce, chicken chest, pepper, scallions, baby spinach

Calories: 293 per 2 cups broth, 1/2 cup spinach, and 1/2 cup noodles

Try this recipe: Chinese Chicken Noodle Soup

source: Health

