Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde revealed her two favourite Nigerian musicians and they are none other than her son, Captain E and Kiss Daniel.

Omotola disclosed this when a fan posed the question on Twitter and she responded;

Lol,love many… But of late, kiss daniel and CaptainE

Her son, Captain E is a multitalented music practitioner who is known for his skills in music production, mixing and others.

Captain E is the eldest son of her four children.

