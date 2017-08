Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer is fast becoming a household name as she is determined to be known as an actress and not Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband’s side chick.

The beautiful thespian who has not been without her own fair share of controversy shared some photos of herself in a wedding gown from a set of a movie which features Big Brother Naija stars Gifty and Thin Tall Tony.

Check out the pictures below;



