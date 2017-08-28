Afenifere backs Nnamdi Kanu the Federal government ( Read full story )

The Pan-Yoruba sociology-cultural group, Afenifere has backed Nnamdi Kanu and accused the Federal Government of not being fair in its handling of the IPOB leader.

This was made known by the group’s publicity secretary, Yinka Odumakin, said Kanu’s re-arrest would overheat the polity, stressing that the government should rather engage in dialogue with IPOB members instead of going after them.

He noted that the government failed to arrest the Arewa youths, who issued a quit notice to the Igbo, but wanted to re-arrest Kanu, describing such as double standard.

Odumakin said, “The idea of re-arresting Kanu will overheat the polity, more so when youths in the north that issued a notice to quit were not arrested. Even after the Kaduna State Governor and the Vice President ordered their arrest, the police did nothing.

“The Minister of Internal Affairs said the youths were not arrested because they claimed they were misquoted, but a few days ago, the youths in the presence of some governors withdrew the order.”

Afenifere admonished the FG to evenly apply the law equally in all situations, regardless of the status or origins of those involved.

The group said, “The government is giving the impression that what is red line for someone from a particular region is green line for someone in another part of the country; I think it is better the government engaged to bring down the tension rather than strong-arm tactics that would overheat the polity.”

“There is a clear double standard and that is not good for inclusiveness. What the government should do is ensure even application of the law and engage more youths more rather indulge in sabre-rattling,” Afenifere said.

Source: ( PM News )

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: