Remember Linda Uju, the lady who went viral after she criticized lesbians and asked that they should be defiled. she’s out with another controversy.

According to her;

”Ladies Stop Been Greedy, The Population Of Women Are More Than Men, Know Your Husbands Girlfriend, Allow Him To Marry Her And You All Should Have s*x Together, This Will Help You Guys Create Everlasting Bond”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: