Amir Khan’s estranged wife Faryal announces that she’s pregnant with baby number two

British boxer, Amir Khan’s estranged wife has revealed that she is pregnant with baby number two.

Faryal Makhdoom Khan shared the good news on Twitter last night.

Her tweet comes after it emerged the couple have turned to an Islamic sharia law expert in a last-ditch attempt to save their troubled marriage.

Before she shared the good news, the beauty blogger delivered a jab to her boxer hubby by praising Conor McGregor for his devotion to his partner of over eight years.

Amir Khan’ and his estranged wife Faryal Makhdoom who already have a three-year-old daughter Lamaisah Khan, are currently battling to save their marriage after they dragged each other on Twitter over cheating claims.

Earlier this month, Khan accused his American wife of having an affair with heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua and announce that he was divorcing her

‘Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I’m not hurt but another fighter. I’m making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger.’

But Faryal hit back minutes later, claiming her husband left his family because they had ‘robbed’ him and telling him to ‘stop making false things up’.

She branded him a ’30-year-old baby’, and also went on to accuse him of sleeping with prostitutes and being a bad role model.

After getting Anthony Joshua involved in his family drama, he later apologised and said there was ‘no truth’ to his claims after the British/Nigerian boxer threatened to sue him.

Source; Linda Ikeji’s blog

