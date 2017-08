World Number One, Andy Murray has pulled out of the US Open with two days before the start of the tournament in New York after failing to recover from a hip injury.

Murray has not played since Wimbledon, when he was hampered by the injury as he lost to Sam Query in the quarter-finals.

Murray practised all week but said on Saturday the hip remained “too sore”.

“I’ll definitely make a decision on the rest of the year in the next few days,” said Murray.

Source: ( BBC Sports )

